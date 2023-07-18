McConnell, Gary Wallace

Gary McConnell, age 78, a lifelong resident of Chattooga County, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, in a Rome Hospital. He was the son of the late John Frank McConnell and Margueritt Rea McConnell. Gary started his career in law enforcement working with his father, then sheriff of Chattooga County. At the age of 21, while attending Mississippi State University, Gary's father died while serving as sheriff and Gary took over the sheriff's position, he was the youngest sheriff in Georgia history. He was sheriff of Chattooga County for 20 years and in 1991 was appointed Head of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, GEMA, and was Head of the Georgia Olympic Law Enforcement Command. After retirement, he went into private emergency management, where he helped other states with their emergency management agencies and emergencies.



Surviving are His wife, Lyndell Diane McConnell; daughter and companion, Rebecca Rea and Fox Carrasquillo; and grandson, Levi Cobb.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes, #1000 Sheriff's Way, Madison, GA.-30650, or online at https://georgiasheriffsyouthfoundation.org.



