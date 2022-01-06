McCollough, Thomas

MCCOLLOUGH, Jr., Rev. Thomas Jackson "Jack"



Rev. Thomas Jackson "Jack" McCollough, Jr., 94, a native of Woodbine, GA, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at his home at Wesley Woods of Newnan. He was born May 15, 1927, in Woodbine, GA to the late Thomas Jackson McCollough, Sr. and Hilda Wright McCollough. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Jones McCollough. Rev. McCollough attended Young Harris College before receiving a Bachelor's degree from Emory University and a Master of Divinity degree from The Candler School of Theology at Emory University. His ministry as a member of the South Georgia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church included serving 13 different congregational charges and chairing the United Methodist Rural Fellowship and United Methodist Volunteers in Mission. Throughout his life, Rev. McCollough epitomized a life of servanthood. Rather than flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Young Harris College's McCollough Wesley Travel Scholarship at https://www.yhc.edu/giving/online-giving. Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.allisonmemorialchapelandfuneralhome.com.



