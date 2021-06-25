McCOLLISTER, Terry



Terry McCollister passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021, surrounded by his beloved family and friends.



Terry was born on July 9, 1948 along with his surprise twin brother Jerry who survives him. Terry is also survived by his wife Jane, and their children Dusty, Denver (Sarah), Danny (Keitha), Caroline Nicole (Alicia), Steven, and Andrea (Talley). Terry and Jane lovingly shared nine beautiful grandchildren and three golden retrievers that brightened his days.



Terry spent his career at the Georgia DOT while also serving his country until retirement from the Army reserves. His lifelong passion for Alabama football was legendary.



Above all, Terry's faith in God sustained him throughout his illness.



Military honors will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on July 6 at 9:30 AM. Family will receive friends and relatives from 11AM-12PM at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cartersville, followed by his Celebration of Life at 12PM. Terry would want us to be joyful that he is in heaven. In lieu of flowers, he hoped donations would be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research hospital.

