Obituaries

McColl, Eugenia

Nov 3, 2023

MCCOLL (HOLLIDAY),

Eugenia

Eugenia Holliday McColl, 91, of Atlanta, died Sunday, October 29, 2023. She was born June 3, 1932.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Montreuil (Leo) of Atlanta; and son, W. Lane McColl III (Courtney) of Miami, FL; and granddaughter, Caroline Montreuil of Atlanta. Mrs. McColl was the daughter of the late Ethel C. Holliday and the late H. C. Holliday.

A service to celebrate Mrs. McColl's life will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, November 4, at Sullivan-King Mortuary. A private burial will be held at Old Silver Brook Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First UMC, 401 6th Street, North Wilkesboro, NC, 28659, or to the Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com

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Funeral Home Information

Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel

3205 North Highway 81

Anderson, SC

29621

https://www.sullivanking.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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