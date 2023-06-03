McClurkin, Leonidas

MCCLURKIN, Jr., Leonidas



Leonidas "Lee" Cartwright McClurkin, Jr. was born on May 1, 1936, in Lubbock, Texas to Lee C. McClurkin, Sr. and Alverne M. McClurkin. He was a sixth generation Texan. He was preceded in death by his first girlfriend and beloved wife of 58 years, Anne Lazard McClurkin; and his daughter, Mary Anne McClurkin Wolfe. He is survived by his son, Lee C. McClurkin, III, of Norcross, GA, previously married to Catherine F. McClurkin, of Peachtree Corners, GA, daughter, Elizabeth McClurkin Moreland, married to Ronnie D. Moreland, of Peachtree Corners, GA; Russell Wolfe (Mary Anne McClurkin-Wolfe, d.), married to Jennifer Holley-Wolfe, of Peachtree Corners, GA. He has seven grandchildren: Leo C. McClurkin, IV and Patricia McClurkin, of Peachtree Corners, GA, Samantha Holley, Hayley Wolfe and Chris Wolfe of Peachtree Corners, GA, and Nate Moreland and Zach Moreland, of Peachtree Corners, GA. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret McClurkin Leonard, of Houston, Texas.



Lee graduated from Sewanee Military Academy (1954), University of Virginia (1958, BA in Philosophy), and the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton, GBS 1960).



Lee's professional career was primarily in investment banking with Stone & Webster in New York, NY (1960 – 1966) and as Managing Director of The Robinson Humphrey Company in Atlanta, GA (1967 –1974). Lee was qualified as a Financial Expert before the SEC, the regulatory commissions of Georgia, Florida, Virginia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. He served as CFO of Sea Pines Corporation (1974-1975) and as General Partner in Greenbriar Partners which developed a 4,000-acre community in Chesapeake, Virginia and a 1,500-acre community in Annapolis, Maryland. In 1981, Lee returned to Robinson Humphrey to assist in the formation of Robinson Humphrey/American Express Properties which developed several office buildings and hotels in the Southeast. He formed Providence Capital, Inc. in 1991, and remained active in the financial consulting field until he retired to focus on taking care of his wife after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2013.



Lee served as a member of several Councils in the Urban Land Institute and on several committees of the NASD.



Lee was a member of Cherokee Town & Country Club, the Peachtree Racket Club, and Peachtree Church where he served as a Stephan Minister and became a facilitator in Griefshare. Lee was active in Literacy Volunteers of Atlanta, serving as its Treasurer, a member of its Board of Directors, as well as being an active tutor and tutor trainer. He was an active member of the Liar's Poker Club, an organization that began in 1945.



A Memorial Service for Lee C. McClurkin, Jr. will be held at Peachtree Church in Kellett Chapel on June 22, 2023, at 2:30 PM. Please send remembrances to Peachtree Church, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Lung Association or American Cancer Society in memoriam to Lee C. McClurkin, Jr.



