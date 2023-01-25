McClure, Wayne

MCCLURE, Jr., Wayne T.



Wayne T. McClure Jr., resident of Boynton Beach, Florida passed away at his home on January 10, 2023 at the age of 73. Wayne was born in Portland, Maine, growing up in Sandy Springs, Georgia, lived in the Atlanta area then moved to Florida with his wife Debbi and beloved Maine Coon cats Woodford Jr., and Stella. In 1974, he joined United Distributors, wholesale alcohol beverage distributor based in Smyrna, Georgia which became his lifelong career of 42 years.



He was loved by his family, friends, business associates and will be truly missed.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debbi Green McClure; daughter, Kimberly McClure; brother, Mark McClure (Kimberly); sister, Sharon Couch; niece, Lauren Gelber (Joseph Hesskamp); nephews, Derek Gelber (Ashley), Sean McClure, Patrick McClure, Jason Couch; grandnephew, John Couch.



He is predeceased by his parents, Wayne and Mildred McClure; nephew, John Coursey-Couch.



Memorial Chapel Service to be at 1:00 PM, January 29, 2023 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, Florida. Cryptside service to follow at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Wayne's memory to Camp Twin Lakes, 1100 Spring Street, Suite 406, Atlanta, GA 30309. 404-231-9887 camptwinlakes.org

