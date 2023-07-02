MCCLURE, John



John H. McClure, a precious and godly man, left this earth to be with his Savior on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 after a massive stroke.



John was born March 22, 1951 to Robert E. and Mary M. McClure. There were many loves in John's life; God, his adoring wife, Kathy, his very large family including: his sister; his mother-in-law; his children; his grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews.



In addition to many extra extraordinary friends, John enjoyed the outdoors, you could find him hunting, fishing and exploring, grilling and attending every sporting event for his grandchildren.



John gave his time and energy to his church and anyone who needed him.



John is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kathy C McClure; his sister, Joann Hooper (Alan); children, Robbie McClure, Alisha McClure Miller, Adrienne Mote (Chris); grandchildren, Courtney Calvo (Hector), Morgan Nicholson, Josey, Abby and Ella McClure, Reese and Kaylee Miller, Haven and Caleb Clippinger; great-granddaughter, Avanni Calvo.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Heechuel Park and Pastor Leah Cunningham officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 5, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Suwanee First United Methodist Church, P O Box 88, Suwanee, GA 30024 in memory of John McClure. To express condolences, please sign our online guestbook at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.





