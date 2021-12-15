MCCLURE, Jack Denney



Of Suwanee, GA passed away December 12, 2021.



Jack was born on June 10, 1932 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Jack was a lifelong resident of Atlanta, attending O'Keefe High School and being the first in his family to earn a college degree, graduating from Georgia State University with a bachelor degree in Business Administration.



Jack was a loving family man, church deacon and elder, Sunday school teacher, church youth group coach, youth baseball coach, and U.S. Marine, where he received the award of Expert Sharpshooter. Jack had a beautiful singing voice and was known for his many solos, especially as part of the Living Christmas Tree presentation at Mt. Carmel Christian Church. He was part of the Mt. Carmel Church Builders, who built many churches around the country. He also made multiple mission trips to Kerala, India.



Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Stradley McClure, his sons and daughters-in-law; Jay McClure and Susan Wootten, Cameron McClure, Ric and Michelle McClure, and Philip and Georgia McClure, his grandchildren and spouses; Nicholas McClure and Vero Kargauer; Taylor and Jeremy Wisdom, Bess and Theo Stathakis, Zoe McClure, Jack McClure, Laney McClure and Mattie McClure; and sisters Elaine Dervales and Linda Marwede.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 6:00PM- 8:00PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, GA.



A celebration of life will take place in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00AM.



A donation in his name can be made to Christian City, 7345 Red Oak Road, Union City, GA 30291.



