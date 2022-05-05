MCCLURE, Georgina



Mrs. Georgina McClure, age 96, of Newnan, GA passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Wilson; second husband, Charles McClure; son, John Michael Wilson, Sr.; and granddaughter, Polly Georgina Shell. She is survived by her daughter, Harriet Shell and her husband, James, of Chattahoochee Hills, GA; son, Stephen Wilson and his wife, Helen, of Buchanan, GA; grandchildren, Jason Shell, Daphne Gowen, Stephanie Shell, April Deleshaw, John Wilson, II, Reese Wilson; great-grandchildren, Jake Moore, Jordan Parker, Jackson Deleshaw, Hailey Arnold, Michaela Wilson, John Wilson, III, Aly Wilson, Logan Wilson; great-great-grandchildren, Alex Moore, Levi Parker; numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Oscar Cope officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



