MCCLURE, Charles "Sharkey"
May 12, 1930 – February 7, 2023
Charles "Sharkey" McClure, 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter.
Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ingramfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
