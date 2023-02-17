MCCLURE, Charles "Sharkey"



May 12, 1930 – February 7, 2023



Charles "Sharkey" McClure, 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.



Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter.



Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ingramfuneralhome.com.



