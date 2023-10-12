McClure, Barbara

MCCLURE (COOLEY), Barbara



Barbara Cooley McClure



February 7, 1937 - October 8, 2023



Originally from Arab, AL, Barbara spent her adult life in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her sisters, Linda Cooley Couch of Huntsville, AL and Jane Cooley Hunter of Fort Mill, SC; her two sons, Christian McClure (Katherine) of Atlanta, GA and David McClure (Melissa) of South Carolina; and two grandchildren, Amelia and Charlie McClure (Atlanta).



From her days as Homecoming Queen in Arab to motherhood and work at Colonial Pipeline in Atlanta, Barbara left her mark. Her infectious smile will be missed.



