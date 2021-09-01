MCCLURE, Ann



Ann McClure was born September 21, 1948, in Carrollton, Georgia to Robert Alton and Lois Ravee Godbee. Ann left her earthly home for eternity in Heaven August 29, 2021, after a very short but courageous two month battle with brain cancer. Ann grew up in Atlanta, where she attended Emmanuel Christian and then Campbell College in Buies Creek, NC. She asked the Lord into her heart and was baptized at a young age at Eastside Baptist Church. Her walk with the Lord was evident throughout her life and God was faithful to her all her days. Her obedience to Him and her love for others was displayed every day. Ann met Terry working in Atlanta at the Holy Family Hospital in the chemistry lab. They shared many dates all over Atlanta and Ann started her love of the Varsity back in the late '60s. Her favorite date was a Chili dog and onion ring at the Varsity with Terry! They married on June 17, 1972, and began their life together. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Terry Lee McClure; her only child, Heidi McClure Beck; son-in-law, Ryan (Bluffton, SC); her two grandchildren, Brooks Lee and Matilda Grace; and a grand dog, Mossy who she loved very much. She is also survived by her brother, Reverend Bobby Godbee (Castleberry, AL); her sister, Janice (Ralph) Christoper (Cumming, GA); and numerous nieces and nephews she loved dearly. They resided in Loganville, Georgia for the last 16 years. Prior to that they lived in Lilburn, Georgia, and were a part of the Brookwood community. She worked at home as a homemaker for many years, after having her daughter Heidi. After raising her daughter and caring for other children, she went back to work at Emory Healthcare for 17 years until retiring in 2015. Ann and Terry attended Bethany Baptist in Snellville in the early years and First Baptist Snellville the last 27 years, where she was active in the Joy class as a friend and encourager to so many. She was known for sending multiple cards in the mail each day which exemplified her spiritual gift of encouraging others. She also loved taking meals and baking apple pies for the sick. She loved to encourage others with scripture and bright greeting cards. After her daughter moved to Bluffton, South Carolina, she and Terry loved to travel and visit the family and she lived for her grandchildren! Bluffton was her home away from home. Her smile and spirit were contagious. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Church on Main formerly First Baptist Church Snellville, Snellville, GA. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Pallbearers assisting include Danny Cook, Dan Crook, Wayne Patterson, Steven Schnelbach, Andre Sullivan, and Jamey Toney. Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to continue social distancing and to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



