Obituaries

McClung, Donna

Nov 3, 2023

MCCLUNG, Donna Lee

Donna Lee McClung, 82, of Fayetteville, died Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Donna had a long career with Delta Air Lines and retired as an Audiologist. She was a former member of Harps Crossing Baptist Church where she was a children's Sunday School Teacher and was presently a member of Lisbon Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband, Robert McClung; their children, Steve McClung, and Stacey and Jim Jacen; grandchildren, Jamie and A.J. DiCarlo, Penny and Christian Viljoen, and Kali Garrison; great-grandchildren, Anniston Ruff, Cameron DiCarlo, Scout Daniels, Zane Daniels, Jaxx Viljoen, Isla Viljoen, Axel Viljoen, and Stetson Garrison; her sisters, Mary Stratham, and Debbie Goodman; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 3, in our chapel. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM, at Lisbon Baptist Church Cemetery, in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online at www.stjude.org/memorial. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM, until the service hour at Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home, Hapeville. 404-761-2171.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home - Hapeville

736 South Central Avenue.

Hapeville, GA

30354

https://www.donehoo-lewisfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Eswatini US Deportees

Cambodian man deported by the US to Eswatini is being repatriated, his lawyer says

15m ago

Cancer nurse turned archbishop celebrates election as first woman to lead Church of England

28m ago

Oil falls more than 4% and Asian shares gain over Trump's talk of negotiations with Iran

39m ago

Featured

Shorter Lines at Atlanta Airport March 24 2026
LIVE UPDATES

What we’re seeing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Georgia Senate votes to move state to Atlantic time zone

Federal judge questions Georgia’s parole system, lets woman’s lawsuit proceed