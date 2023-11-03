MCCLUNG, Donna Lee



Donna Lee McClung, 82, of Fayetteville, died Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Donna had a long career with Delta Air Lines and retired as an Audiologist. She was a former member of Harps Crossing Baptist Church where she was a children's Sunday School Teacher and was presently a member of Lisbon Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband, Robert McClung; their children, Steve McClung, and Stacey and Jim Jacen; grandchildren, Jamie and A.J. DiCarlo, Penny and Christian Viljoen, and Kali Garrison; great-grandchildren, Anniston Ruff, Cameron DiCarlo, Scout Daniels, Zane Daniels, Jaxx Viljoen, Isla Viljoen, Axel Viljoen, and Stetson Garrison; her sisters, Mary Stratham, and Debbie Goodman; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 3, in our chapel. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM, at Lisbon Baptist Church Cemetery, in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online at www.stjude.org/memorial. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM, until the service hour at Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home, Hapeville. 404-761-2171.



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