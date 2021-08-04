MCCLOUD, William Allen "CW2"
U.S. Army, Ret, age 91, of Biloxi, MS, passed away on August 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Frances McCLoud.
He is survived by his children, Mark A. McCLoud (Cynthia), Newnan, GA, Leslie S. Hilton (William), Biloxi, MS, and John P. McCloud (Susan) Auburn, GA; 2 brothers, John R. McCloud, North, VA, and Douglas G. McCloud, Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Rebecca, Taylor, Holly, Charles, Jacob, Marshall, and Sam; 2 great-grandsons, Ashton and Cody; and other relatives and friends.
Mr. McCloud was a native of Virginia and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer from the U.S. Army, after serving with the Army Criminal Investigations Division for five years and as a Special Agent with the USAF Office of Special Investigations for eighteen years with foreign service tours in the Far East, primarily in Japan. He met his wife, Marian, while attending the US State Department Foreign Institute to study the Japanese language. Subsequent to retiring from the Army, he was employed by Service Merchandise Company, Inc. and retired from there as a Regional Vice President of Loss Prevention.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 12 - 2 PM at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi, MS. The funeral service will be at 2PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1905 Powers Ferry Road, Suite 205, Atlanta, GA 30309, in memory of William and Marian McCloud.
Online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
