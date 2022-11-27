MCCLOSKEY, James



Lawrence (Jim)



James Lawrence (Jim) McCloskey passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 with his wife by his side. He was born in Princeton, IN, on April 16, 1942, son of the late Lawrence McCloskey and Leona Kissel McCloskey. He graduated from St. Branch High School, where he served as class president, homecoming king and lettered in football, basketball, track and baseball. After graduation from Parks College of Aviation and Technology of St. Louis University, where he served as president of his fraternity, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served six years, attaining the rank of Captain and earning numerous medals. He was a pilot for Delta Air Lines for 32 years. He retired as Captain on Boeing 777. He was a faithful member of Big Canoe Chapel and North GA Veterans. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ahles McCloskey. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Sparks McCloskey; daughter, Beth McCloskey Clipson (Paul); son, David McCloskey (Becky); grandchildren, Jessica (Mike), Hailey (Alex), Connor, and Clare and Sophie Taylor; 2 great-grandsons, Will Disney and Coleman Ostendorf; sister, Mary Ann McCloskey Koellner(Paul); stepdaughter, Julie Lobree (Shawl); and step-grandchildren, Lily and Lena Lobree. He will be greatly missed by his family and dear friends. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a reception at Keegan Irish Pub, 1085 Buckhead Crossing Ste. 140, Woodstock, GA 30189. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Gary Senise Foundation, https://www.garysinisefoundation.org. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory, Roswell, GA.



