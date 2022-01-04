MCCLARD, Thomas James



Thomas James McClard, Age 83 passed away December 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas James "T.J" McClard Jr. He is survived by his wife Rosalie Stolarski McClard, daughters Gina McClard (Jim Miller), Andra Perkerson (Scott); Grandchildren: Addie, Allie and Brice Perkerson, Morgan, and Ruby Tien, Wren Miller.



Tom "T-Mac" served as an officer and pilot in the U.S. Navy. He was also pilot with Delta Airlines from 1967 to 1997. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church from 2006 to 2016 and a member of St. Henry Church since 2016. He served in the Knights of Columbus at both churches.



Visitation will be at St. Henry Church at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 3rd with Funeral Mass following at 11:00 AM.



Complete obituary will be coming later.

