McCaughey, Sara

MCGAUGHEY (REED), Sara



Sara Reed McGaughey, age 96, of Alpharetta, GA died on April 14, 2022.



Sara was born and raised in Sandy Springs, GA. She attended Hammond Grade School and North Fulton High School. Sara raised her children in Brookhaven, GA and spent all of her life living in and around Atlanta, including work for a time at the Rich's at Perimeter Mall.



She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Michael Duggan; her parents, Dewey Lee and Nellie Bevis Reed; and her sisters, Jewell Watkins and Annabelle Hensley.



Sara is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Copeland (John) of Suwanee, GA and Patricia Lawson (Stan) of Eustis, FL; grandson Clint R. Copeland of Statham, GA; granddaughters Jessie Copeland of Sugar Hill, GA, Ashley Duggan Harrison of Roswell, GA, Jennifer Duggan Harris of Statham, GA; two great-grandchildren; and her brother and sister-in-law, Dewey L. Reed, Jr. and Betty Reed; as well as many nieces and nephews.



As requested by Sara, there will be no services.



