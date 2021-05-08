<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MCCARVEY, Thomas<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Thomas "Tom" McCarvey, 85, of Newnan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, surrounded by family. Tom was born in Griffin, Georgia, and was a long-time resident of Hapeville, Georgia. He retired from Delta Airlines in 1993, after almost 40 years of service. Tom served as Chairman of the Delta Golf Committee for the annual Delta Golf Open, a men's corporate tournament, for 37 years and was named Chairman Emeritus in 2014. He was an avid golfer and began playing golf at age of 11.<br/><br/>He was preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Mamie Bateman McCarvey; sisters, Virginia McCarvey and Norma Berwick. Tom is survived by his wife, Bobbie; children, Scott (Michelle), Paige (Ron), and Bryan (Anna); stepchildren, Julie (Richard), and Bryan (Vicky); grandchildren, great-grandchildren; his brother, Ed (Cammie); as well as nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 10, 2021, at Parrott Funeral Home Chapel in Fairburn with Pastor Becky Jones officiating. There will be a visitation one hour before the service.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made to a favorite charity in his memory.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLparrott60.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>