McCARVEY, Helen "Bobbie"



Mrs. Helen Roberta "Bobbie" Bell McCarvey, of Newnan, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 3, 2022. Bobbie was born in Jacksonville, FL; raised in College Park, GA, where she graduated high school; lived for many years in Hapeville, GA; and spent her final years in Newnan, GA. She spent her career at Delta Airlines and retired with more than 20 years of service in reservations and marketing.



During her lifetime, Bobbie diligently guarded the secret of her age. She refused to tell even family members and close friends. Before her death, she agreed that her age could be included in her obituary. Her family honors the grace and beauty she carried into her advanced years. She was 84 and would have been 85 on May 17, 2022.



Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McCarvey; parents, Robert and Vera Bell, and Helen Bell; and brother, Jerry Hewell. She is survived by her children, Julie (Richard) Moon and Bryan (Vicky) Rigsby; step-children, Scott (Michelle) McCarvey, Paige (Ron) Hinton, and Bryan (Anna) McCarvey; grandchildren; great grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Bobbie's life will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Parrott Funeral Home Chapel in Fairburn, GA, with Pastor Becky Jones officiating. There will be a visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations be made to a favorite charity in her memory.



