MCCARTHY, Michael



Denis



Michael Denis McCarthy died peacefully at his home in Brookhaven, GA, on June 3, 2023, at the age of 80, after a progressive illness.



Mike is survived by his wife, Augusta McCarthy; his brother, Thomas McCarthy; his children, Tim (Jocelyn), Neil (Tracy Rekart), Ann (Dermot Coll), and John (Carey Jones) McCarthy; and nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Edith McCarthy; and his brothers, Daniel, Jerome, and John McCarthy.



Born in St. Louis, MO, on September 16, 1942, Mike was the youngest of five boys. He attended Chaminade College Preparatory School and the University of Notre Dame. Like each of his brothers, he served as a lieutenant in the US Army. He then worked at IBM for thirty years, moving to Georgia with the company and eventually serving as the Atlanta branch manager.



At IBM and later in his career at Unisys Corporation, Mike valued his role as a mentor above all else. He took great pride in helping others launch their own careers, and was often cited as a true motivator and an inspirational leader. In his "retirement" from the technology field, never content to sit still, he joined Coldwell Banker as a realtor.



A devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Mike found opportunities for service and mentorship within the church as well, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, a Stephen Minister, and a brother in the Knights of Columbus. He attended Mass daily and found community in Christ Renews His Parish and the Men's Discipleship Group.



A proud husband, father, and grandfather, Mike married the love of his life, Augusta, on May 6, 1989. They cherished their long marriage and the great deal of time spent with their grandchildren, ranging in age from 23 years to 20 months.



Charismatic and full of life, Mike was an accomplished home chef, a talented photographer, and an avid golf fan who never missed a Masters Tournament. His international travels took him to Paris, to study at Le Cordon Bleu; to Budapest, to discover Augusta's native city; golfing all over Scotland; and visiting Irish relatives in County Cork. He loved a good Manhattan, singing in his three-man band, and wearing a kilt on St. Patrick's Day.



A Celebration of Life will take place from 5:00-9:00 PM, on Friday, June 16, at Dunwoody Country Club, 1600 Dunwoody Club Drive. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 PM, on Saturday, June 17, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1406 Hearst Drive NE, with a reception to follow.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com