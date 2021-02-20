MCCARTHY, Marilyn Barry



Marilyn Barry McCarthy, 88, of Atlanta died February 19, 2021. She was born August 15, 1932 and is a native of Larchmont, NY. She is a graduate of Marymount Academy and College in Tarrytown, NY. She married the love of her life -John "Jack" McCarthy and lived in Larchmont, NY, Weston, Connecticut and settled in Atlanta in 1988. She loved spending time at her homes in Jupiter, Florida and Dennis, MA. Her faith and her family and dear friends defined her.



We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Marilyn/Mom during her 88 years: always say "I love you," fight passionately for what you believe in and never miss a 6:00 PM Dewar's.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, John A. McCarthy and is survived by her son, Mark McCarthy (Gai Lynn); daughters, Marie Louise "Mary" Raymond (Tim), Jacqueline "Jackie" McCarthy; grandchildren, Christopher McCarthy (Marines), Erin McCarthy, Matthew McCarthy (Erin), Jack English (Rachel Graubart), Lily English, James English; several nieces and a nephew; and her loving caregiver, Pauline Pedro. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to (St Jude Children's Research Hospital). The family will celebrate a life well lived with friends Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 3 to 5 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, 30328. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10 o'clock at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30327. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



