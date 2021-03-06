MCCARTHY, Jacqueline A.



Jacqueline A. McCarthy, 52, of Atlanta, died March 4, 2021. Miss McCarthy was born in New York City and was the daughter of the late John A. and Marilyn B. McCarthy. She graduated from The Hun School of Princeton and from Bennington College in Vermont. Jackie was a talented artist, perfectionist, avid gardener and devoted caretaker of her dear mother. Jackie was happiest in her home on Cape Cod. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Jackie" to not only all of her adored nieces and nephews but also all of their friends. She is survived by her brother, Mark McCarthy (Gai Lynn); sister, Marie Louise Raymond; nieces and nephews, Christopher McCarthy (Marines), Erin McCarthy, Matthew McCarthy (Erin), Jack English (Rachel Graubart), Lily English, and James English. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to One Tree Planted, www.onetreeplanted.org. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10 o'clock at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30327.



