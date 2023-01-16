McCarthy, Betty

MCCARTHY (GAMBLE), Betty Ruth



Betty Ruth McCarthy, age 87, of Sharpsburg, GA passed away at her home Thursday, January 12, 2023. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from the Chapel of Darby Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the funeral hour. Reverend Nathaniel Long will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery 11:30 AM Monday, February 6, 2023. Mrs. McCarthy is survived by her son, Karl (Renee) McCarthy, Sharpsburg, GA; daughter, Cheryl (Morgan) McAdams, Talking Rock, GA; daughter-in-law, Ann McCarthy, Oakwood, GA; 7 grandchildren, Lori King, Shannon Greene, Kristen Rhodes, Leigh Linn, Amy McKnight, Jennifer Scheller, Brianna McCarthy; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Walter McCarthy; and son, Mark McCarthy. The Staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCarthy family.

