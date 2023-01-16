ajc logo
McCarthy, Betty

1 hour ago

MCCARTHY (GAMBLE), Betty Ruth

Betty Ruth McCarthy, age 87, of Sharpsburg, GA passed away at her home Thursday, January 12, 2023. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from the Chapel of Darby Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the funeral hour. Reverend Nathaniel Long will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery 11:30 AM Monday, February 6, 2023. Mrs. McCarthy is survived by her son, Karl (Renee) McCarthy, Sharpsburg, GA; daughter, Cheryl (Morgan) McAdams, Talking Rock, GA; daughter-in-law, Ann McCarthy, Oakwood, GA; 7 grandchildren, Lori King, Shannon Greene, Kristen Rhodes, Leigh Linn, Amy McKnight, Jennifer Scheller, Brianna McCarthy; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Walter McCarthy; and son, Mark McCarthy. The Staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCarthy family.

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

