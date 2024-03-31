MCCANNON, Carolyn Hayes



Carolyn Hayes McCannon stepped peacefully through the gates of heaven in the early morning hours of March 13, 2024. Born on April 16, 1925, in Miami, Florida, her life spanned nearly a full century of World events. A dedicated wife, devoted mother, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, she leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, wisdom, and humor for all who knew and loved her. As the wife of a Naval officer, she was highly active in the NWCA during the Korean War. Upon returning to Atlanta in 1959, she was actively involved in local and state politics, attending the inauguration of Present Jimmy Carter as Georgia Governor. She served on various civic, women's, and garden clubs. In 1973, she established a career as a real estate agent, and within a few short years opened her own brokerage firm, retiring her broker's license at the age of 80. She will be deeply missed and remembered as a rare and beautiful soul. Scoggins Funeral Home in Morrow, Georgia will escort her to the Cathedral of Saint Phillips on Friday, April 5, 2024, for a 1:00 PM, Celebration of Carolyn's life. Services are under the caring guidance of Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com