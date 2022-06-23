McCann, Melvin

ajc logo
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Melvin McCann, of Jonesboro, GA will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Calvary Baptist Church, 1599 Betty Talmadge Avenue, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Pastor Terrence M. Curtis, Eulogist. Live Streaming available via williewatkins.com. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, June 24, 2022 from 2-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.




