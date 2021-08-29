McCann, John

MCCANN, Jr., P.E., F.ASCE, John



John Maxwell McCann, Jr., 92, of Peachtree Corners, GA died July 22, 2021. John was born on December 21, 1928, in Frederick, OK and grew up in Springfield, MO. He was an avid hunter and fisherman as a young man living in the Ozarks. After serving in the US Navy, John worked for the engineering firm Burns & McDonnell, where a project with The Tennessee Valley Authority led him to meet Alice Marie Burgin. They married in Waynesville, NC in 1954 and lived in Overland Park, KS and Little Rock, AR before moving to the Washington, DC area. John graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Kansas in 1958, then went on to obtain a master's degree in civil engineering from The Catholic University of America in 1973. He joined the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1966 and received many commendations and awards for outstanding work during his 22 years of service, achieving the rare Senior Executive Service rank of GS-17, and retiring with distinguished service as the Technical Director for the Board of Engineers for Rivers and Harbors in 1988. John and Alice raised four children in Loudoun County, VA, where he coached little league and was active in the Broad Run High School Booster Club. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and clamming along the shores of Rehoboth Beach, and became a skilled golfer. After retiring, he and Alice moved to Daytona Beach, where they volunteered with the LPGA, and he rated golf courses for the PGA. Not content with retirement, John obtained his civil engineering licenses in FL, GA and NC and continued working as a consultant. John and Alice ultimately returned to her hometown, Waynesville, NC and built their dream home nestled in the Smoky Mountains. When John was interested in a subject or activity, he was all in, whether it was golfing, fishing, photography, or following the blue grass band Balsam Range. He loved problem solving and could sometimes be caught seemingly staring into space, while he was actually solving an equation in his head. Ironically, despite being a brilliant engineer, he was a terrible handyman. In his later years, he developed an interest in McCann genealogy, which led to a trip to Ireland to see the home from which his McCann ancestor had left to come to America. He especially enjoyed taking a trip with each of his grown children alone, which led to adventures in Yellowstone, Mexico, and on the Current River in MO. John enjoyed being with family and friends and could often be found with a glass of "two buck Chuck" at the grill with a big piece of steak. "Pop-Pop," as he was affectionately known, was amused, and delighted by everything his grandchildren did. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Maxwell and Sarah Elizabeth, nee Roberts, McCann; and his two brothers, Lewis "Buddy" Rollin McCann, and Robert Graveley McCann. He is survived by his wife Alice McCann; four children: Nancy M. Boyken of Roswell, GA, Susan M. Quinn (Tom) of Manassas, VA, Dr. Michael Scot McCann (Karen) of Raleigh, NC, and Mark T. McCann (Angie) of Peachtree Corners, GA; seven grandchildren: Kathryn Marvin (Chris) and Laura Maddox (Matt) of Roswell, GA, Whitney Quinn and TJ Quinn of Manassas, VA, Chris McCann of Raleigh, NC, Katie McCann and Sarah McCann of Peachtree Corners, GA; and four great-grandchildren: Noah and Nora Marvin, Caleb and Elly Maddox. John was loved by many, and he will be missed greatly. Family and friends will remember his keen intellect, kindness, and generosity of spirit. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will defer a celebration of life service until more favorable conditions prevail to safely hold such a service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

