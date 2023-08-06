MCCAMY, Margaret Loretta



Mrs. Margaret Loretta McCamy, age 88, of Hiawassee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed living at the lake, and entertaining friends and family there. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McCamy in 2007; and her granddaughter, Chelsy Giles in 2021. Surviving Mrs. McCamy are her four children, Vicky Giles of Covington, GA, Terry Gantt of Conyers, GA, John McCamy (Diane) of Nashville, TN, Aurelia Marzullo (Tom E.) of Marietta, GA; seven grandchildren, Tori, Lorien, Paxton, Fisher, Maddy, Meagan and Thomas; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Jace. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her warm smile and thoughtful ways. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, where she will rest next to her beloved husband, Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. McCamy's name to the American Cancer Society or to the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.



