MCCAMPBELL, Lester



Lester McCampbell, of Covington, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at the age of 94. Mr. McCampbell constructed a life that centered around his immeasurable love for family. He took pride in sharing his wisdom with his beloved grandchildren – teaching them the value of hard work and discipline. Mr. McCampbell was a veteran of the United States Navy and made a career for himself in the banking industry. Outside of family and work, he was a clockmaker, a 'ham' operator, a talented artist, and a woodcarver – a true renaissance man! Mr. McCampbell was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda St. Holmes; parents, Lester Thomas McCampbell, Sr., and Esther McCampbell; and sister, Margaret Hodges.



The life and legacy of Mr. McCampbell will be remembered by his adoring wife of 75 years, Mildred McCampbell; sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Linda McCampbell, Tommy and Krissie McCampbell; grandchildren, Luke McCampbell and Chuck Childers, Mark McCampbell, Keely St. Holmes and Walt Harris, Christian St. Holmes, Evan and Malory McCampbell, Nina St. Holmes, Shali and Levi Harville, Tegan McCampbell, Reid McCampbell; as well as great-grandchildren, Freddy Grimm, Zoe Grimm, Addilyn Mae Harville, Asher Harville, Aila Harris.



A Graveside Service for Mr. McCampbell will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Kevin Hicks officiating.



