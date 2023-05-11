McCalley, Raymond

MCCALLEY, Jr., Raymond



Raymond D. McCalley, Jr., 84, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023, He was born June 16, 1938, in Atlanta, GA. Raymond was the son of Raymond D. McCalley, Sr., and Mary Evans McCalley of Atlanta, GA; grandson of William Lanford McCalley, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; and great-grandson of William Lanford McCalley, Sr. of Atlanta, GA.



Raymond was a graduate of The Westminster Schools, Atlanta, GA, Class of 1956, where he was the first sophomore starter on the school's varsity football team and was an All-Men's South Team runner-up as a senior. In his younger years, he attended E. Rivers Elementary School, Atlanta, GA, where he met many lifelong neighborhood friends. They spent their days playing on the banks of Peachtree Creek. Raymond's childhood church home was First Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, GA. Raymond's weekends were filled with fishing and boating at the lake with his dad, quail hunting and skeet shooting. He attended Georgia Tech and served in the United States Air Force. He married Marielle Pickard and had two children, Raymond D. McCalley, III "Ripper" (deceased) and Calla Marshall McCalley.



After remarrying in 1979, he spent his summers salt-water fishing at Sea Island with his wife, Ann McCalley, and their best friends. Raymond and Ann traveled the world and visited many continents. Their memorable adventures included riding camels, swimming with sea turtles, hiking Machu Picchu, and visiting The Great Pyramids. Raymond's favorite destination was the Panama Canal, which they sailed many times. Later in life, Raymond's favorite pastime was taking care of a sprawling yard and communing with nature in the woods. He had a quick wit and enjoyed reading World War II novels, solving challenging crossword puzzles, and watching college football. Being from a long line of Atlanta natives, Raymond particularly enjoyed Atlanta history and loved reminiscing about his hometown. A true dog-lover, Raymond enjoyed owning several champion bloodline Llewellin Setters over the years.



Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Ann Martin McCalley; son, Raymond D. McCalley, III "Ripper", Martin Hare; and parents, Raymond D. McCalley, Sr. and Mary Evans McCalley. He is survived by children, Calla Noyes (Reed), Mary Lois Hare (Eamonn O'Brien), Jay Hare, Susie Hare, Elizabeth Smith; and grandchildren, Austin Noyes (April), Henry Noyes, Virginia Noyes, Emma Hare, Jamie Hare, Jessica Smith, Lindsey Smith; and great-grandchildren, infant twins, David Noyes and Joseph Noyes, and Jayde Smith, Hannah Roegge and Ellie Schayer.



The family will receive visitors at a reception on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 11 AM-1 PM at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, in The Gould Room. A private service will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip, where ashes will be interred in the Cathedral Memorial Garden.



Contributions can be made to Southwest Christian Care at swchristiancare.org or 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291, or by calling 770-969-8354. Raymond spent his final days in hospice care, surrounded by his family and compassionate caregivers. The love and comfort he received was a blessing to all. His final words included "I'm glad I'm here."

