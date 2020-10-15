McCalley, Mary

MCCALLEY (BEAM), Mary Jo Mary Jo McCalley (née Beam) passed away on October 13, 2020 after a well-fought battle against cancer. She is survived by her husband Gray, daughter Catherine Shaw (husband Andrew and son Reid), daughter Elizabeth White (husband Raymond and daughter Jane), and her brother Joe C. Beam, Jr. (wife Tracy and daughter Sarah). Mary Jo was born in 1957 in Morehead City, NC. She graduated from Duke University in 1979 with a B.A. in Finance. She moved to Atlanta to join C&S Bank where she worked as a commercial loan officer. In 1985, she married Gray. His Foreign Service career led them overseas, first to Belfast and then London. There, Mary Jo worked at the American Embassy, was a frequent guest at Winfield House, and even danced at a reception in Buckingham Palace. They next moved to Bonn where Mary Jo worked as the bookkeeper for the Ambassador's residence, and daughter Catherine was born. Shortly thereafter, they returned stateside to Washington, DC, thence to Atlanta where daughter Lizzie was born and Gray began a career with Coca-Cola. They again found their way back overseas to Oslo, Duesseldorf, and London for a second time. During those years abroad, Mary Jo made dear friends and was able to travel the world with Gray and the girls. In 2002, Mary Jo and her family returned to Atlanta or, more correctly, to Vinings where she quickly threw down roots. She was active in the Vinings Village Woman's Club and served as Treasurer for over 10 years. She was also involved with the Ivy Garden Club and her daughters' school activities. Regularly walking her two dogs, Rascal and Chewy, she became a bit of a fixture in the Vinings community. Mary Jo made friends readily and nurtured those friendships across time and distance. Her spades card group comprised some of her closest friends, meeting once a month to play cards and visit. Others were found in book club, bridge groups, and amongst dog lovers. As a Dukie (notably missing here is the adjective "obnoxious") she was a keen basketball fan. She also enjoyed watching Auburn football and Cam Newton. She was most proud of her daughters Catherine, nurse practitioner, and Lizzie, teacher both givers to others. The fruit did not fall far from the tree. And, nicknamed 'Emi' she felt especially blessed by her two grandchildren. Despite her cancer diagnosis, Mary Jo persevered with her loving and energetic spirit, still spending quality time with friends and family. She was able to travel back to Morehead City for a week at the beach, enjoy precious moments with her new granddaughter Jane, and celebrate grandson Reid's second birthday. Recent comments from two friends summarize Mary Jo well: "She was the smartest woman I ever met." "She was an easy friend." Though too short, hers was a life well lived. She remains an inspiration to us all. There will be a family graveside service. A reception celebrating her life will be held once the COVID situation allows. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northside United Methodist Church, the Duke Cancer Institute (cancer.duke.edu), the Vinings Village Woman's Club, or the Vinings Public Library. "Forgive my grief for one removed, Thy creature whom I found so fair." Tennyson "Sometimes when [life] scowls most spitefully, she is preparing her most dazzling gifts." Churchill



