MCCALLEN, Gerald Leon



Gerald McCallen passed Saturday, November 26, 2022. Gerald moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1984 from Oklahoma. Surviving are his 3 children, Marlon McCallen of Effingham Illinois, Crystal McCallen of Atlanta, Georgia. Brian McCallen of Plymouth, Indiana. Brian has three children, Tiffany, Jake and Luke. Mr. McCallen died at his home with family by his side. He was 79 years old.