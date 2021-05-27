McCall, Marissa

📷Marissa McCall, 37, the public policy director for the Southern Center for Human Rights in Atlanta, died unexpectedly from as yet unknown causes on May 21. McCall joined the Southern Center in 2016. She pushed to reform harsh sentencing laws, find alternatives to incarceration, abolish the death penalty and strengthen the state’s public defender system. State Rep. Chuck Efstration, a Dacula Republican, said he knew as soon as he met McCall that she was a “brilliant attorney who had a true heart to do good.” McCall is survived by her father, David McCall; her mother, Eva K. McCall-Perry; her sister, Danisha McCall; and her son, Arion ““AJ”” Dodson Jr. Funeral arrangements are not being made public. Read more about Marissa McCall on ajc.com