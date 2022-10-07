MCCALL, Lonzie Davis



Funeral services for Mr. Lonzie Davis McCall, will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, 1:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000. Livestreaming available at www.mbfh.com. Mr. McCall will be available for public viewing TODAY from 1:00 until 6:00 PM. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery.



