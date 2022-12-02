McCall, Emmanuel

ajc logo
MCCALL, Jr., Emmanuel Lemuel

Emmanuel Lemuel McCall, Jr., transitioned on Friday, November 25, 2022. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, born September 10, 1965, and moved to Atlanta with his family in August of 1968.

He attended West Manor Elementary School and graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School in 1983. He attended West Georgia College in Carrollton, Georgia and graduated from the International Technical Institute and Control Data Institute. He was employed by Delta Airlines until his health began to decline.

A member of Union Baptist Church of Atlanta, Georgia, the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church of College Park, Georgia, the Fellowship Group Church of College Park, Georgia, and First Baptist Church of East Point, Georgia. Served as a Deacon at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of East Point. He loved singing and was a member of the Voices of Praise, Sanctuary Choir and Male Chorale.

An avid sports enthusiast for the Atlanta Braves, Hawks and Falcons teams, and was also an avid fisherman and golfer.

He leaves to mourn his parents, Dr. Emmanuel L. McCall Sr. and Mrs. Emma Marie McCall; sister, Mrs. Evaluate (Evie) Morris and husband Dr. Roosevelt Morris, Sr.; nephews, Roosevelt Jr., Jonathan and Benjamin; and niece, Alexis Marie. He also leaves step-children, Joshua and Victoria Nelson; aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, 1 PM at the First Baptist Church East Point, 2813 East Point Street, Georgia, Rev. Kamau Welcher officiating.

Murray Brothers (404)349-3000 mbfh.com

