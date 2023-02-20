McCall, Barbara

MCCALL (FERNANDER), Barbara Jean



Mrs. Barbara Jean Fernander McCall, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, peacefully entered her heavenly home on February 13, 2023; with the love of her family surrounding her. Mrs. McCall taught in Atlanta Public Schools all her professional career. She was proud to have spent 31 of those years at Crawford W. Long Middle School. Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Barbara McCall will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at the Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. It is asked that all in attendance wear black attire. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Herbert; daughters, Melody (Dion) Sturgis and Carla (Reggie) McCou; three grandchildren, Coleman Sturgis and Gracyn and Carlyn McCou; sister, Shirley Fernander; brother, Aaron (Toni) Fernander; special cousin, Remelle Dawkins Smith; sister-in- law, Rose Washington; a host of nieces and nephews, numerous other family members and many friends.



