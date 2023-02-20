X
Dark Mode Toggle

McCall, Barbara

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCCALL (FERNANDER), Barbara Jean

Mrs. Barbara Jean Fernander McCall, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, peacefully entered her heavenly home on February 13, 2023; with the love of her family surrounding her. Mrs. McCall taught in Atlanta Public Schools all her professional career. She was proud to have spent 31 of those years at Crawford W. Long Middle School. Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Barbara McCall will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at the Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. It is asked that all in attendance wear black attire. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Herbert; daughters, Melody (Dion) Sturgis and Carla (Reggie) McCou; three grandchildren, Coleman Sturgis and Gracyn and Carlyn McCou; sister, Shirley Fernander; brother, Aaron (Toni) Fernander; special cousin, Remelle Dawkins Smith; sister-in- law, Rose Washington; a host of nieces and nephews, numerous other family members and many friends.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden, other Washington leaders share prayers, accolades for Carter6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

At least 15 children injured in weekend shootings across Georgia
10h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Jason Getz

Boys: State tournament brackets for each classification
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA girls high school basketball playoff schedule
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA girls high school basketball playoff schedule
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA boys high school basketball playoff schedule
11h ago
The Latest

Connelly, John
1h ago
Nash, Henry
1h ago
Porter, Leontine
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Adam K Thompson

10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
What to expect in the Georgia Trump probe: Answers to your questions
18h ago
Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top