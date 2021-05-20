McCALL, Annette



Annette Finley McCall, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Jonesboro, Georgia on May 10, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jimmy McCall (they were married January 21, 1956 in Walhalla, South Carolina); her son, James Larry McCall (wife, Linda M.); her daughter, Susan McCall Winter; her grandchildren, Daniel McCall, Scott McCall (wife, Tacie McCall), Ansley McCall Winter (fiance', Michael E. Myrick, Jr.), and Wesley Winter; and her sole living sister, Nell F. Bennett of Lavonia, Georgia. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Finley of Lavonia, Ga. along with many siblings and other family members. Ann was a member of the Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Lavonia, Georgia since 1953. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and daughter. She will be greatly missed and loved by many family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at Friday, May 21, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Lavonia, Georgia.



Legacy Funeral Home, Inc.



(770) 477-2273

