ajc logo
X

McCaleb, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCCALEB, Robert

Robert Edward McCaleb, 88, of Smyrna, GA, passed away on November 13, 2022 in Atlanta, GA.

Bob was born in Caledonia, MS to Finis H. and Beatrice (Williamson) McCaleb. He attended high school at Lee High in Columbus, MS, then went on to study at Mississippi State University where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. After graduation, he served in the Army and then as an aeronautical engineer at Chance Vought and Lockheed Martin. In his retirement, one of his favorite things to do was volunteer with his good friend, Ned Cone, at Second Helpings Atlanta where they ensured less food was needlessly wasted and more of our neighbors were fed and nurtured during their time of need.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob is survived by his sister, Marilyn McCaleb Neighbors (Tuscaloosa, AL); his nephew, Trace Neighbors (Paula); and his two nieces, Michelle Neighbors Beasley (Rodney) and Nikki Neighbors Perez (Rob). Uncle Bob, as he was so affectionately called by so many, was a man that loved a good joke and was always a true gentleman with a close circle of friends.

There will be a private graveside service for family.

Any memorials in Bob's honor can be directed to Second Helpings Atlanta via their online giving page -https://give.classy.org/SHAGive - as well as mailed to Second Helpings Atlanta, 970 Jefferson St NW, Suite 5, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 20231h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
3h ago

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl
6h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
15h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Dismal second half eliminates Georgia State from bowl contention
6h ago
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
McKinzey, Joel
1h ago
Frazier, Doris
1h ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top