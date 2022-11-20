MCCALEB, Robert



Robert Edward McCaleb, 88, of Smyrna, GA, passed away on November 13, 2022 in Atlanta, GA.



Bob was born in Caledonia, MS to Finis H. and Beatrice (Williamson) McCaleb. He attended high school at Lee High in Columbus, MS, then went on to study at Mississippi State University where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. After graduation, he served in the Army and then as an aeronautical engineer at Chance Vought and Lockheed Martin. In his retirement, one of his favorite things to do was volunteer with his good friend, Ned Cone, at Second Helpings Atlanta where they ensured less food was needlessly wasted and more of our neighbors were fed and nurtured during their time of need.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Bob is survived by his sister, Marilyn McCaleb Neighbors (Tuscaloosa, AL); his nephew, Trace Neighbors (Paula); and his two nieces, Michelle Neighbors Beasley (Rodney) and Nikki Neighbors Perez (Rob). Uncle Bob, as he was so affectionately called by so many, was a man that loved a good joke and was always a true gentleman with a close circle of friends.



There will be a private graveside service for family.



Any memorials in Bob's honor can be directed to Second Helpings Atlanta via their online giving page -https://give.classy.org/SHAGive - as well as mailed to Second Helpings Atlanta, 970 Jefferson St NW, Suite 5, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.



