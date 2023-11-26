MCCAHEY, Norine Murphy



Norine Murphy McCahey, age 96, passed peacefully October 31, 2023, formerly of Winnetka, IL. Norine became a resident of Atlanta, GA, and a member of Cathedral of Christ the King, in 1986. A founding member of the Flower Guild in 2008, and the Knitting Ministry. She was known for her generous spirit, creative nature, story-telling and marvelous sense of humor. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Norine is survived by her five children, Mary Claire Ryan (Ed Snyder, MD) of Sarasota, FL, Julie Rogers (Richard) of Naperville, IL, Norine Dugan of Atlanta, GA, Fred McCahey, Jr. (Jennifer) of Williamsburg, VA, and Jennie McCahey of New York, NY. She was predeceased by her son, Miles McCahey of Atlanta, GA. Norine also has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. She enjoyed world-wide travel, fishing, skiing, figure skating and flower arranging. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Flower Guild, Cathedral Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.



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