ajc logo
X

McBride, Curtis

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

MCBRIDE, Curtis

Graveside Services for Curtis McBride of Atlanta, will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 11:00 AM at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Reverend James Miller, officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine McBride; son, Curtis L. McBride, Jr.; daughters, Berlinda Dixon and Sheila R. McBride; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3279 Candace Drive SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316 at 10:00 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, (404) 371-0772-3.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top