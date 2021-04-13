MCBRIDE, Curtis
Graveside Services for Curtis McBride of Atlanta, will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 11:00 AM at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Reverend James Miller, officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine McBride; son, Curtis L. McBride, Jr.; daughters, Berlinda Dixon and Sheila R. McBride; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3279 Candace Drive SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316 at 10:00 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, (404) 371-0772-3.
Funeral Home Information
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA
30032
https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral