McBrayer, R. Terrell

MCBRAYER, Rev. Dr. R. Terrell



Rev. Dr. R. Terrell McBrayer, aged 91, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on July 14, 2022.



Services will be conducted Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 3:00 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the funeral home.



Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.