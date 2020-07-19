X

Mcbee, Weldon

Obituaries | 13 hours ago

MCBEE, Weldon Mr. Weldon McBee of Atlanta, Georgia, passed in his sleep on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born June 10, 1934 in Athens, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife and three children. Diane Ellen White, Reginald Stanley Caper and Dennis Demetrus McBee. Six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Viewing today 12 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, Graveside service Monday July 20, 2020, 11 AM, at Mount Harmony Cemetery, Mabelton, GA. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, Atlanta, 404-349-3000.

