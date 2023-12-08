MCALLISTER, Barbara M.
Age 80, of Peachtree City, passed away Friday, December 1, 2023. Funeral service will be held Monday, December 11, 2023, 12:00 PM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
MCALLISTER, Barbara M.
Age 80, of Peachtree City, passed away Friday, December 1, 2023. Funeral service will be held Monday, December 11, 2023, 12:00 PM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.hopefunerals.com