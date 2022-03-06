MCALISTER, Miles Franklin



Miles Franklin McAlister, 86, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. After several months of declining health, Miles passed away peacefully with his wife Margy and family by his side. Born June 14, 1935, in Anderson, SC Miles attended Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC graduating with a Business degree. After college Miles had a long and successful career with General Electric earning many awards for outstanding sales performance.



Miles had a passion for gardening, reading, travel and loved to play golf. After retiring from General Electric Miles moved to Murphy, NC with his wife for 30 years. They made many special friendships and Miles was known by all of his friends as a Master Steak Griller. During the summer months all his friends would come to his house for many gatherings, especially for a catch and release fishing tournament at his pond. Miles and Margy moved to Roswell, GA to be closer to their family when his health started to decline, leaving behind a wonderful group of friends.



Miles was preceded in death by his sister Caroline Davis, survived by his wife of 41 years, Margy Stubbs McAlister, daughters: Madeline McCauley (Mike) of Cumming, Lisa South (Steve) of Roswell, Cindi Gray (Bill) of Cumming, adopted sister Karin Crumbling and brother Bobby Crumbling of Austin, TX, Theresa Clark of Roswell; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Atlanta Humane Society in memory of Miles F. McAlister.



