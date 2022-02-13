Mcafee, Barbara

MCAFEE (SHERER), Barbara



Barbara Sherer McAfee, of Atlanta, passed away on December 28th in Atlanta.



Barbara was born in Atlanta to John Madison and Ann Jones Sherer on June 23, 1926. She attended Mary Linn Elementary, Girls High, and Wesleyan College. After many years of service, she retired from Rich's Department store.



She is survived by her children Barbara Jane McAfee Scott, John Echols McAfee and wife Diane, Catherine Ann McAfee, Margaret Ellen McAfee Carter and husband Mike, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, February 21, 2022, at The Church of Our Saviour with The Reverend Christopher Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to The Church of Our Saviour, 1068 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306 or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



