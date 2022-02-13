Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Mcafee, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MCAFEE (SHERER), Barbara

Barbara Sherer McAfee, of Atlanta, passed away on December 28th in Atlanta.

Barbara was born in Atlanta to John Madison and Ann Jones Sherer on June 23, 1926. She attended Mary Linn Elementary, Girls High, and Wesleyan College. After many years of service, she retired from Rich's Department store.

She is survived by her children Barbara Jane McAfee Scott, John Echols McAfee and wife Diane, Catherine Ann McAfee, Margaret Ellen McAfee Carter and husband Mike, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, February 21, 2022, at The Church of Our Saviour with The Reverend Christopher Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to The Church of Our Saviour, 1068 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306 or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bramlett, Louneil
Chafin, William
Garner, Jane
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top