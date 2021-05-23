McAdoo, Alvin

MCADOO, Jr., Alvin



Alvin Roland "Sonny" McAdoo, Jr., age 89, of Acworth, Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. Sonny was born November 6, 1931 to Alvin Roland McAdoo, Sr. and Frances Lucinda Chandler McAdoo in Knoxville, Tennessee.



Sonny moved as a young boy to Atlanta, Georgia and grew up in Virginia Highlands. He graduated from Bass High School Class of 1949 where he lettered in football and then attended college at Georgia Institute of Technology.



As an entrepreneur, Sonny established McAdoo Tire Company on Northside Drive in Atlanta and opened a second location in Panama City Beach, Florida supplying retread tires to Sam's Club, Delta, and many other small and large businesses throughout the area.



Sonny cultivated lasting relationships, valued his life-long circles of friends, and enjoyed many interests. As a private pilot, Sonny learned to fly at a small grassy field just south of Atlanta - now known as Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport. A beach lover, he cherished sunset walks along the dunes and white sandy beaches of the untouched days of Panama City Beach. An avid tennis player, over 50 years of his heart and soul was dedicated to keeping Bitsy Grant Tennis Center alive and well. A self-taught pianist, he enriched himself playing his baby grand piano at home and concert-going with friends. A fine dancer, Sonny was a regular Black Tie Club member and planned the perfect gatherings serving over 30 years on the board for Serendipity. A great conversationalist, he was always there to listen and was an amazing historian and story-teller. A southern gentleman, patient and kind and deeply caring of others, Sonny was an honest, thoughtful man of impeccable character. He was a most gracious, gentle and loving father, immensely proud of his three children.



Sonny is survived by his oldest daughter, Deborah Lynn McAdoo of Jasper; youngest daughter and son-in-law, Dena Renee McAdoo Malsom and Brian Malsom of Marietta; grandchildren, Olen Tray Oates, Blue River Goodman, Eric Edward Malsom, Tyler Maxwell Malsom, Lauren Elizabeth Malsom, Jessica Emily McAdoo, Morgan Alena McAdoo; and several other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Holland McAdoo; his son, David Owen McAdoo; and his brother, Terry N. McAdoo.



A private graveside service was held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Jasper, Georgia with arrangements entrusted to the staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory. Invitations will be sent by email for a Celebration of Life Service to be held June 13 in Marietta, Georgia. Socializing on the porch in the rocking chairs is a tradition at Bitsy Grant Tennis Center and is part of Sonny's legacy. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a special Sonny McAdoo "Keep Rocking" fund dedicated to keeping the rocking chairs around for young and old tennis enthusiasts for years to come. For donations visit



bitsytennis.com/friends-of-bitsy-grant.

