MAYSON, WIllie Mae
Ms. Willie Mae Mayson, of Atlanta, passed February 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 AM at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ, 2571 Browntown Rd., NW., Elder Corey Wynn officiating Interment Lincoln cemetery. Viewing will be today from 2 PM - 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.
595 West Lake Avenue NW
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
