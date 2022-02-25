MAYSON, WIllie Mae



Ms. Willie Mae Mayson, of Atlanta, passed February 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 AM at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ, 2571 Browntown Rd., NW., Elder Corey Wynn officiating Interment Lincoln cemetery. Viewing will be today from 2 PM - 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

