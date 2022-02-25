Hamburger icon
Mayson, Willie

1 hour ago

MAYSON, WIllie Mae

Ms. Willie Mae Mayson, of Atlanta, passed February 17, 2022. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 AM at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ, 2571 Browntown Rd., NW., Elder Corey Wynn officiating Interment Lincoln cemetery. Viewing will be today from 2 PM - 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.

595 West Lake Avenue NW

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

