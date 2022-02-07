Hamburger icon
MAYSON ORNSTEIN, Toby

Obituaries
4 hours ago

MAYSON ORNSTEIN, Toby

Toby Mayson Ornstein passed away on February 5th in her daughter's home. She was surrounded by the love she had always given. Her love was unconditional, generous, and always supportive. That caring spirit carried over to everyone. Toby was predeceased by her first husband, Max Mayson; 2nd husband, Terry Ornstein; son-in-law, Joe Cohen; sister and brother-in-law, Frieda and Ed Reichler. She is survived by her devoted daughter Phyllis M. Cohen; adoring grandchildren, Steven and Delilah Cohen, Jodi and Shon Mekyten; 6 precious great-grandchildren: Sarah, Jamie, Mia, and Shira Cohen and Maya and Joey Mekyten; and sister Millie (Irwin) Amdur. Graveside services will be held 4:00 PM today, February 7 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Joshua Hearshen officiating. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider Weinstein Hospice and Jewish Home Life, Hadassah, ORT, or Congregation Or VeShalom. Dressler's 770-451-4999.

