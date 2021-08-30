MAYSON, Joseph



Joseph Mayson, 78, passed peacefully August 5, 2021, at his home in Atlanta, Georgia after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. Joey, as he was lovingly named by his sister, Quay Sylvester, was born in Vidalia, Georgia, on July 10, 1943 and grew up in Augusta. Joey graduated from Richmond Academy, Augusta College, and University of Georgia, and did post-graduate work in linguistics at the University of Michigan and Emory University. He was employed by the University System of Georgia and was a Professor of Humanities for twenty years at Dalton College, Floyd College and the University of Georgia. He was dearly loved by many of his students.



Joey dedicated much of his life to community activism, serving on numerous nonprofit boards, and became a community leader in Atlanta and Sandy Springs. In 2006, following his own Parkinson's diagnosis, Joey shifted his focus to promoting Parkinson's research, and became a self-proclaimed "guineapig," volunteering for every trial or study he could to help find a cure for the disease. In addition to his many philanthropic endeavors, Joey was an avid writer and storyteller. Anyone who knew him, knew his love of terrible jokes and bad puns.



Joey is survived by his daughter, two grandchildren, countless friends, and an amazing team of caregivers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emory University.

