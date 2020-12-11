MAYS, William Warren "Bill"



William Warren "Bill" Mays, 90, of Decatur, GA, died at home, Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose wisdom and wit will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



Bill leaves a son, Warren (Noreen) Mays of Lexington, KY; three daughters, Nelda Mays (Rick Jernigan) of Decatur, Kelly J. Mays (Hugh Jackson) of Las Vegas, NV, and Lola Susanne (Joe) Farrington of Smyrna, GA; five grandchildren, Haley (Josh) Knight, Stephanie (Kyle) Chapel, Jared (Zoë) Mays, William Noah Jernigan, and Lola Hannah Farrington; and three great grandchildren.



Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Lola Ann Wood Mays.



Born in Rutherford, TN, and raised in Dyer, TN, Bill was the only child of the late Horace and Vernell Mays. After a stint in the Air Force and study at Oklahoma State University, Bill worked for Federated Mutual Insurance from 1957-1992, first as a loss-control expert, later as an underwriter and underwriting manager. A former deacon, Bill was a member of Scott Boulevard Baptist Church for 59 years.



Interment services at Floral Hill Memory Gardens will be private, with a public memorial service to be arranged by the family at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sierra Club https://www.teamsierra.org/memorial/BillMays



Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.



