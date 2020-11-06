X

Mays, Willa

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MAYS (JACKSON), Willa L.

Mrs. Willa L. Jackson Mays, age 95, of Atlanta, GA passed October 30, 2020. Mrs. Mays was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Mays, father, William Henry Jackson, mother, Nan Gibson Jackson, and brother, David Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Joyce Mayes, Louise Northern, brother, Harold (Jessie) Jackson, sister, Kathleen Jackson Bertrand, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)-758-1731.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.