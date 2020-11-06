Mays, Willa

MAYS (JACKSON), Willa L.



Mrs. Willa L. Jackson Mays, age 95, of Atlanta, GA passed October 30, 2020. Mrs. Mays was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Mays, father, William Henry Jackson, mother, Nan Gibson Jackson, and brother, David Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Joyce Mayes, Louise Northern, brother, Harold (Jessie) Jackson, sister, Kathleen Jackson Bertrand, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.


